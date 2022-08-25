Tokyo stocks rise in morning on bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning as investors bought shares after the Nikkei index's five-day losing streak and power companies climbed after the Japanese government said it is considering constructing next-generation nuclear power plants. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 158.14 points, or 0.56 percent, from Wednesday to 28,471.61. The broader Topix index was up 7.47 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,974.65. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pharmaceutical, metal product, and insurance issues.