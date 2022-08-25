Mitsui, Mitsubishi to keep stakes in Russia Sakhalin 2 energy project

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corp. plan to retain their interests in the Sakhalin 2 oil and gas project and will notify Russia by the end of the month, Mitsubishi and sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. The decision of the two companies to invest in the new operator, set up by Moscow to take control of the natural resources project in the Russian Far East, was made in light of Japan's aim to secure a stable supply of liquefied natural gas. Mitsubishi said it had approved the plan "from a comprehensive perspective" at a board meeting Thursday. The new operator...