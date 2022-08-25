Nikkei snaps 5-day losing streak, utility issues bought

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index rebounded Thursday to snap a five-day losing streak, helped by buying in utility issues after the Japanese government said the previous day it is considering constructing next-generation nuclear power plants. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 165.54 points, or 0.58 percent, from Wednesday at 28,479.01. The broader Topix index finished 9.42 points, or 0.48 percent, higher at 1,976.60. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pharmaceutical, insurance and metal product issues.