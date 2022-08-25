Fukushima nuclear debris removal delayed further to FY2023

Newsfrom Japan

The operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which suffered core meltdowns in 2011, and the Japanese government said Thursday they will postpone the removal of radioactive fuel debris, originally slated to begin this year, by around 12 to 18 months. It marks the second delay in removing melted fuel from the plant's No. 2 unit, which was to begin in 2021 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., and the government now aim to start removing the debris in the second half of fiscal 2023, which begins in April next y...