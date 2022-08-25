Baseball: Nishi pitches slumping Tigers past streaking BayStars

Newsfrom Japan

Junya Nishi worked six innings to help pitch the Hanshin Tigers to a 5-0 Central League win over the DeNA BayStars on Thursday, ending Hanshin's eight-game skid and snapping DeNA's eight-game win streak. Nishi (5-2) allowed four hits and two walks, and the former Japan under-18 designated hitter went 2-for-3 at the plate. The Tigers got a first-inning lead without any serious contact against BayStars starter Fernando Romero (4-7). A pair of infield singles and two walks made it 1-0 when Mel Rojas Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk. Yusuke Oyama doubled in one run and scored another in Hanshin's thre...