Soccer: Nishikawa saves day as Reds advance to ACL final on penalties

Newsfrom Japan

Keeper Shusaku Nishikawa blocked two penalty kicks as Japan's Urawa Reds advanced to the Asian Champions League final by winning the penalty shootout after drawing their semifinal 2-2 after extra time with South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Thursday. Nishikawa blocked Jeonbuk's first two shots before Reds clinched it 3-1 on Ataru Esaka's kick at their Saitama Stadium home ground and will now go in search of their third Asian championship. "Winning the penalty shootout allows us a chance to gain some long-awaited revenge for (our loss in) 2019," Nishikawa said of Reds' last appearance in t...