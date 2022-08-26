Main events scheduled for September

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for September: Sept. 1 (Thurs) -- Statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for April-June to be released by Finance Ministry. -- New motor vehicle sales data for August to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. -- Tochigi Prefecture to introduce "partnership system" recognizing LGBT couples. -- Hunting season for dolphins and small whales to begin in Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture. Sept. 2 (Fri) -- No major events. Sept. 3 (Sat) -- No major events. Sept. 4 (Sun) -- No major events. Sept. 5 (Mon) -- No major events. Sept. 6 (Tues) -- Ne...