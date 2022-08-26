Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall Street gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, supported by overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. gross domestic product in the April-June period was revised upward and the release of fewer-than-expected jobless claims. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 211.08 points, or 0.74 percent, from Thursday to 28,690.09. The broader Topix index was up 6.18 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,982.78. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by textile, iron and steel, and machinery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.55-56 yen compared with 136.43-53 yen in New Yo...