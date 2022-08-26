Tokyo stocks rise in morning on tech gains ahead of Fed chief speech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Friday morning on solid technology shares amid relatively cautious trading ahead a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 266.41 points, or 0.94 percent, from Thursday to 28,745.42. The broader Topix index was up 10.57 points, or 0.53 percent, at 1,987.17. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by technology textile, machinery, and wholesale trade issues.