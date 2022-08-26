Soccer: Kamada, Morita set for Champions League group stage encounter

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielders Daichi Kamada and Hidemasa Morita are set to face each other in the Champions League after their clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon were drawn together in Group D on Thursday. Tottenham and Marseille will join them as 32 teams were separated into eight groups during the draw in Istanbul. Frankfurt qualified for this season's tournament as the reigning Europa League winners. Celtic, home to a Japanese contingent of Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi, will take on holders Real Madrid, Red Bull Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F. The gr...