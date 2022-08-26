FEATURE: Sake brewers building brand cachet by cultivating bespoke rice crops

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese brewers are gaining visibility by cultivating their own rice crops, using local grains to promote the unique characteristics of their regional sakes amid a surge in popularity of rice wine overseas. The change is unusual as sake breweries normally procure raw rice from farms around the country. In early July, workers at Shibata Brewery Co. removed weeds by hand from rice paddies adjacent to its brewery in a mountainous region called "Kanzui," literally "God's water," on the outskirts of Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture. Last year, Shibata Brewery, founded more than 190 years ago and renowned...