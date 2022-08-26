Baseball: Ohtani gets 1st RBI in 7 games as Angels' skid continues

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani broke a six-game streak of no RBIs but could not prevent the Los Angeles Angels from suffering their sixth straight defeat as the Tampa Bay Rays won 8-3 to sweep a four-game series Thursday. Batting second as the designated hitter, Ohtani struck out twice and lined out to center in his first three at-bats against Drew Rasmussen (9-4) before doubling to center off Ryan Thompson in the eighth to plate the Angels' second run. The damage was already done for the Angels, however, after poor defense contributed to the Rays' five runs in the third off Patrick Sandoval (4-9). Reliever To...