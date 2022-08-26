Tokyo stocks end higher on firm tech issues, Fed chief speech eyed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday, lifted by buying in technology issues following overnight rises in U.S. shares, although gains were limited ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 162.37 points, or 0.57 percent, from Thursday at 28,641.38. The broader Topix index finished 2.99 points, or 0.15 percent, higher at 1,979.59. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by machinery, electric appliance and textile issues.