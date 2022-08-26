Power utility Jera to keep buying LNG from Russia's Sakhalin 2 project

Newsfrom Japan

Jera Co., Japan's leading power generation company, said Friday it has agreed to keep purchasing liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin 2 project in Russia. Jera, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co., signed the procurement deal Thursday with the project's new operator, set up this month under a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin. With Japan largely dependent on imports for energy production, the nation has been trying to secure a stable supply of LNG amid market disruptions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While U.S. a...