S. Korea strikes nuclear power plant export deal, 1st in 13 years

South Korea announced Thursday it has struck a deal to build a nuclear power plant in Egypt, its first such contract in 13 years. Under the deal worth 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion), a South Korean company will reportedly supply the equipment and a Russian firm will be in charge of constructing the reactors at Egypt's first nuclear power plant in the northern city of El Dabaa. The project between the two state-run enterprises, is South Korea's biggest nuclear power plant export, according to the country's media. The Asian nation won the bid to build the Barakah nuclear power plant in the Unite...