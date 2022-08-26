Baseball: Murakami homers lift Swallows past BayStars

Newsfrom Japan

Munetaka Murakami homered twice and drove in four runs, powering the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows to a 6-3 win over the second-place DeNA BayStars in the opener of their three-game series. Murakami made out his first two times up at Yokohama Stadium against Shinichi Onuki (10-5) before breaking up the scoreless game in the sixth with a three-run homer. His 46th of the season, it made the 22-year-old the youngest player in Japanese pro baseball history with 150 career homers. "It was a line drive and I thought it was going out but wasn't sure, but I hit it well," Murakami said. "I'm r...