Core consumer inflation in Tokyo accelerates at fastest pace in 8 yrs

Core consumer prices in Tokyo jumped 2.6 percent in August from a year earlier, marking the fastest pace of gain in about eight years, government data showed Friday, fresh evidence of inflationary pressures from higher energy and food prices aggravated by a weak yen. The figure in Tokyo, staying above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target for the third straight month, is seen as a leading indicator of what to expect nationwide. Some economists expect the core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, across the nation to rise over 3 percent before year's end. Tokyo's core CPI l...