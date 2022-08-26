China strikes deal on audit cooperation with U.S. amid delisting woes

Newsfrom Japan

China has reached an agreement with the United States on audit cooperation, the Asian country's securities regulator said Friday, in a move that would allow Chinese companies to maintain their listings on U.S. stock exchanges. The regulator said the deal is an "important first step" to solve the audit issue between Beijing and Washington, which has been sparking fears that Chinese firms may be kicked off U.S. bourses. While Washington demanded access to audit papers of Chinese enterprises listed in the United States, Beijing rejected it, citing security concerns. Under the agreement, however, ...