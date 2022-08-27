Japan, African leaders to discuss challenges posed by Russia, China

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese and African leaders will begin talks Saturday on ensuring sustainable growth despite the challenges posed by Russia's war in Ukraine and China's outreach to the continent with infrastructure investments. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, remotely participating in the eighth round of conference on African development known as TICAD in Tunisia, is expected to stress the importance of investing in people and growing together with Africa in an apparent bid to draw a contrast with Beijing. Concerns about an assertive China have loomed over the African development conference in recent ...