Japan aims to expand size of circular economy to 80 tril. yen by 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Japan aims to boost the size of its domestic circular economy, which focusses on reducing carbon emissions through reuse of products and resources, to 80 trillion yen ($583.7 billion) by 2030, government sources said. The move to promote its circular economy, currently worth 50 trillion yen and intended to foster sustainable economic practices by reusing and recycling goods and materials, comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government is stepping up efforts to achieve a carbon neutral society by 2050. Initiatives will include recycling raw materials and distributing used goods, which are i...