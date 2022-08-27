Baseball: Ohtani drives in 2 of 12 runs as Angels rout Blue Jays

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple as part of a five-run second inning that helped the visiting Los Angeles Angels pummel the Toronto Blue Jays 12-0 and snap a six-game losing streak on Friday. The Angels won for just the second time in 11 games, with all but two members of the starting lineup logging at least one hit at Rogers Centre. Reid Detmers (5-4) and four relievers combined on a six-hitter. Jo Adell had his first career four-hit game, while Ohtani, Mike Trout, David Fletcher and Andrew Velazquez added two RBIs apiece. For Toronto, Mitch White (1-4) lasted five innings and was responsib...