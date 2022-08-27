Baseball: Fighters' Ponce throws season's 5th no-hitter

Newsfrom Japan

First-year Nippon Ham Fighters import Cody Ponce threw Japan's fifth no-hitter of the season on Saturday in a 2-0 Pacific League win over the SoftBank Hawks. Ponce (3-4) hit one batter and walked another while striking out six in his 113-pitch gem that would not have happened without three big plays from his fielders. Takuya Nakashima twice kept hits off the board. He leaped at short to snare a first-inning liner for the game's second out, and made a scrambling stop to his left behind second to rob the Hawks of an eighth-inning leadoff single. Chusei Mannami robbed the Hawks of a single in the...