Japan PM airs regret, blames Russia for opposition at nuke confab

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday expressed his disappointment after a review conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty ended without an outcome document, saying Russia should take the blame for its opposition. Kishida said maintaining and strengthening the NPT is "the only realistic approach" to nuclear disarmament, as he is pushing for a world without nuclear weapons as a lawmaker representing a constituency in atomic-bombed Hiroshima. Russia, which continues its aggression against Ukraine, opposed the final draft of a consensus document at the end of the roughly mon...