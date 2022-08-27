Soccer: Frontale beat Antlers 2-1, close gap on J1 leaders Marinos

Newsfrom Japan

Two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale moved to within striking distance of the top spot in the J-League first-division standings on Saturday, beating Kashima Antlers 2-1 on early goals from Akihiro Ienaga and Yasuto Wakizaka. The victory at Todoroki Stadium lifted Toru Oniki's side to third place on 46 points, two behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos after 24 games. Sanfrecce Hiroshima defeated Cerezo Osaka 3-0 to remain second on 47 points, having played three more games than both Kawasaki and Marinos. Antlers started the day one point ahead of Frontale in third, but had no answer for t...