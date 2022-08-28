Baseball: Ohtani dominant on mound in win over Blue Jays

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over seven dominant innings to power the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Ohtani (11-8) allowed just two hits and a walk from his 109 pitches as he outlasted Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah in an intense pitchers' duel at Rogers Center. Manoah (12-7) fanned eight over seven frames but gave up the go-ahead run in the sixth on Luis Rengifo's RBI single. Bouncing back from a rough previous start, in which he threw just four innings due to a stomach virus, Ohtani teamed with right-handed reliever Jimmy Herget to shut out the Blue J...