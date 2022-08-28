Soccer: Ueda, Kagawa on target in Belgium

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Ayase Ueda netted his first goal for Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge in a 1-1 draw with Zulte Waregem on Saturday, while former Samurai Blue star Shinji Kagawa opened his account for Sint-Truiden in their 3-1 win over Mechelen. Ueda struck the opener in the 11th minute at Bruges' Jan Breydel Stadium, firing from the middle of the area following a touch pass from Togo forward Kevin Denkey. The visitors leveled five minutes later through Nicolas Rommens. A standout for Kashima Antlers in the J-League, the 23-year-old Ueda joined Cercle Brugge earlier this summer for the start...