Japan, Africa leaders to end talks, vow to cope with food crisis

Leaders from Japan and African nations are set to wrap up a two-day meeting here on Sunday underscoring their commitment to better cope with the food crisis propelled by Russia's war in Ukraine. The leaders are also expected to affirm the importance of fair and transparent financing to spur growth in Africa, where China is increasing its clout through investment and development aid, according to Japanese government sources. The meeting, the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 8, in the Tunisian capital Tunis comes amid rising concerns about stable food supply...