Baseball icon Suzuki inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame

Former Seattle Mariners superstar Ichiro Suzuki became the 10th player inducted into the club's Hall of Fame on Saturday, the one-of-a-kind outfielder receiving rapturous applause at T-Mobile Park as he gave a 15-minute speech in English. The 48-year-old Japanese played 13 and a half of his 19 MLB seasons in Seattle. A 10-time MLB All-Star, Suzuki won 10 Gold Gloves and two batting titles and was the 2001 AL MVP and rookie of the year. He retired in March 2019. Going to the podium, Suzuki greeted the crowd by shouting, "What's up, Seattle" to thunderous applause. "Twenty-two years ago, my life...