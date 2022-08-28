Soccer: Japan women's right-back Shimizu to join Hasegawa at West Ham

Newsfrom Japan

Japan right-back Risa Shimizu is joining Japan midfielder Yui Hasegawa at West Ham in the English Women's Super League, her WE League club Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza said Sunday. The 26-year-old Shimizu has been Nadeshiko Japan's undisputed right-back in recent years after playing in both the 2019 World Cup in France and last summer's Tokyo Olympics. Her West Ham deal is for two years. "My desire has been growing to challenge an environment where there are lots of players who are bigger, stronger and faster than I am," Shimizu said in a statement released by Beleza.