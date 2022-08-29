Japan eyes 2023 G-7 foreign ministers talks in Nagano resort town

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is planning to hold a foreign ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations in a resort town of Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, in April next year, ahead of the group's summit scheduled in Hiroshima in May, sources close to the matter said Sunday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government is also arranging to hold a finance ministers' and central bank governors' meeting in May in Niigata, a coastal city facing the Sea of Japan northwest of Tokyo, according to the sources. The government is expected to finalize the plans and announce them soon, the sources added. The ...