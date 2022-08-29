Nikkei plunges in early trading after Fed chief's hawkish remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Monday in early trading, with the Nikkei index falling below the 28,000 mark for the first time in three weeks, after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sent U.S. stocks sharply lower late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 683.03 points, or 2.38 percent, from Friday to 27,958.35. The broader Topix index was down 37.83 points, or 1.91 percent, at 1,941.76. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and metal product issues. The U.S. dollar rose to...