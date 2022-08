Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 30

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Aug. 30: -- Unemployment rate for July to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for July to be released by Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry at 8:30 a.m. -- Evacuation order imposed on part of Futaba hosting crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant to be lifted. -- Takamatsu District Court to rule on damages suit over Kagawa Prefecture's ordinance recommending that screen-time be limited to reduce internet and video game addiction at 1:10 p.m.