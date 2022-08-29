Baseball: Ohtani, Trout homer as Angels sweep Blue Jays

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his first homer in 10 games as the visiting Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 to complete a three-game series sweep on Sunday. Ohtani had a two-run homer off lefty Tim Mayza in the seventh inning among his three hits at Rogers Centre, and Mike Trout, Kurt Suzuki and Luis Rengifo also homered to highlight the Angels' 13-hit offense. Ohtani and Trout each hit their 28th homers of the season. With two more, Ohtani, who hit 46 homers last season, will become the first Japan-born MLB player to have back-to-back 30-homer seasons. Yusei Kikuchi worked out of a two-ou...