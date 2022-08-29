FEATURE: Bengali newspaper giving voice to migrant workers in Singapore

In a country where freedom of expression is discouraged, the only Bengali newspaper in Singapore is giving a platform to migrant workers to share their stories of hardship and joy in the affluent city-state they are helping to build from the ground up. The monthly, called the "Voice of Bengal," is published in Bengali and targets the roughly 150,000 Bangladeshi migrant workers in Singapore, many of whom are employed in low-wage, labor-intensive jobs in the country's construction industry. Adjacent to an enormous luxury condominium in Geylang, Singapore's entertainment district, A.K.M. Mohsin, ...
