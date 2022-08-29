Basketball: Japan's star forward Watanabe signs with Brooklyn Nets

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese men's Olympic basketball team star Yuta Watanabe has signed with the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent, the NBA team announced Sunday. The terms of the deal with the Nets, Watanabe's third NBA team, have not been revealed. The 27-year-old forward made his NBA debut with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018, becoming just the second Japanese-born player to play in the league. Watanabe has played in 121 NBA games, including eight starts, across four seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors. He appeared in 38 games with Toronto last season, averaging 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11....