URGENT: Nikkei ends below 28,000 line on Fed chief's hawkish remarks

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Monday, with the key Nikkei index ending at its lowest level in three weeks below the psychologically important 28,000 mark after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks about fighting inflation late last week raised worries about the U.S. economy. Investor sentiment was hurt as the Dow Jones index logged the largest point drop since mid-May on Friday after Powell's speech at a forum in Jackson Hall, Wyoming, prompting the Nikkei to lose 762.42 points, or 2.66 percent, from Friday to close at 27,878.96, the lowest finish since Aug. 10. The broader Top...