Olympus to sell microscope business to U.S. fund Bain for $3 bil.

Olympus Corp. said Monday it will sell its microscope unit to U.S. investment fund Bain Capital for 427.67 billion yen ($3.1 billion), focusing on its more promising medical equipment operations. The major Japanese optical equipment maker's sale of its original business that continued for more than 100 years comes as it has sought to restructure itself since being hit by an investment loss cover-up scandal that surfaced in 2011. Olympus, founded in 1919 as a microscope manufacturer, said it will sell all its stake in its science-centered subsidiary Evident Corp. to Bain Capital through a speci...