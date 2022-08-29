Baseball: Veteran Ogino lifts Marines over PL-leading Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran Takashi Ogino hit the decisive RBI triple in the seventh inning as the Lotte Marines edged the SoftBank Hawks 3-2 on Monday in the Pacific League. The defeat still sees the Hawks top the PL standings, but they are above the second-place Seibu Lions -- not in action on the night but only on a marginally better winning percentage. Ogino singled off the Hawks' second pitcher Hiroshi Kaino to open the sixth and advanced to third before the 36-year-old scored on Koki Yamaguchi's one-out single to tie the game at 2-2 at Kyocera Dome Osaka. SoftBank opted to send their fourth pitcher Yuki Tsu...