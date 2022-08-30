Tokyo stocks open higher on bargain-hunting, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors bought battered shares after the key Nikkei index fell sharply the previous day and a weaker yen lifted exporters. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 200.88 points, or 0.72 percent, from Monday to 28,079.84. The broader Topix index was up 15.99 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,960.09. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 138.63-66 yen compared with 138.69-79 yen in New York and 138.69-71 yen in Tokyo ...