Tokyo stocks rebound in morning after Fed-triggered plunge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Tuesday morning as investors scooped up shares battered the previous day after remarks from the U.S. central bank chief indicating interest rate hikes will continue to fight surging inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 283.56 points, or 1.02 percent, from Monday to 28,162.52. The broader Topix index was up 22.40 points, or 1.15 percent, at 1,966.50. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and machinery issues.