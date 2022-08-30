Soccer: Kunimoto opens account for Casa Pia in Portugal's top flight

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese midfielder Takahiro Kunimoto scored his first goal for Portuguese top-flight side Casa Pia following his move last month from South Korea's K League, striking early in a 1-0 win away to Vitoria Guimaraes on Monday. The former Japan under-20 international netted the winner seven minutes into the game at the D. Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, controlling a through ball and firing from the edge of the area. The win was the second in the first four games of the Primeira Liga season for Casa Pia, who are back in the top flight for the first time in 83 years. The 24-year-old Kunimoto...