Baseball: Ohtani trades homers with Judge as Angels hold on for win

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani traded home runs with fellow American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge in a hotly anticipated battle Monday, sparking the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 win against the New York Yankees. Reigning AL MVP Ohtani hit his 29th home run in the fifth, launching a go-ahead, two-run shot that put the Angels up 4-2 before Judge, the current MVP betting favorite, soloed in the eighth with his MLB-leading 50th homer. Fans at Angel Stadium were treated to five homers on the night, with Luis Rengifo and Mike Ford also soloing for the Halos and Anthony Rizzo hitting a solo for the Yankees. The 30...