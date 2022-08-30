Baseball skipper living transgender life in heteronormative Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokai Nexus women's baseball team manager Minoru Ikari came out as transgender last year, identifying as male after being assigned female at birth. Things have not been the same for the 35-year-old Japanese since, in a good way. "Life is a lot more fun," Ikari told Kyodo News. It is not difficult to imagine how coming out as transgender to friends and family is scary, but it is even more daunting for someone working in sports in a country known for its struggles with gender inequality. Japan remains near the bottom of the World Economic Forum's rankings in the 2022 Global Gender Gap Report, at...