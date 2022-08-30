Tokyo Gas, Kyushu Electric renew deals to buy Russian LNG

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese energy providers Tokyo Gas Co. and Kyushu Electric Power Co. said Tuesday they have renewed their contracts to buy liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin 2 oil and gas project in Russia. The decision follows Moscow's establishment of a new operator for the project in the Russian Far East after Western energy firms withdrew their investments following the invasion of Ukraine. Japan is largely dependent on imports for energy production, and the Sakhalin 2 project accounts for about 9 percent of its LNG imports. The country's major power generation firm Jera Co., a joint venture between...