YouTube generated 350 bil. yen for Japan's economy in 2021: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Video-sharing platform YouTube generated over 350 billion yen ($2.5 billion) in economic effects in Japan last year, partly through advertising revenues paid to content creators, a private-sector survey showed Tuesday. Increased usage of the website due to the coronavirus pandemic has helped boost the economic impact from 239 billion yen in the previous year, according to results from the survey commissioned by the U.S. company to British research firm Oxford Economics. The platform, which allows people to post videos on a wide variety of genres as well as companies to distribute news and ente...