Soccer: Nagoya fined for postponement caused by erroneous report

The J-League on Tuesday reprimanded and fined Nagoya Grampus 2 million yen ($14,400) for providing an erroneous coronavirus-related report that led to the league postponing their home top-division match against Kawasaki Frontale on July 16. The J-League said the postponement was the result of Nagoya saying they had been advised by the local health authority to suspend activities following some positive COVID-19 test results within their squad. They had in fact only been given instructions about what infection control measures to follow. The league said it did not think Nagoya had acted willful...