Arizona governor latest among U.S. officials visiting Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

The governor of Arizona arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, the self-ruled island's Foreign Ministry said, making him the latest U.S. official to travel there despite China's warnings against such visits. Gov. Doug Ducey will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and people in the semiconductor industry during a three-day visit, the ministry said in a statement. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a world-leading chip maker, is currently building a $12 billion factory in Arizona, aiming to begin production in 2024. Taiwan offered the governor a "hearty" welcome and looks forward to working closely wi...