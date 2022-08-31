Japan’s July industrial output rises 1.0% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s industrial output in July grew 1.0 percent from the previous month, government data showed Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 97.1 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The climb followed an upwardly revised increase of 9.2 percent in June. The index of industrial shipments rose 1.6 percent to 95.2, while that of inventories remained flat at 99.6. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects industrial output to grow 5.5 percent in August and rise 0.8 percent ...