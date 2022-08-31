Tokyo stocks open lower after falls on Wall Street

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as investor sentiment was dented after U.S shares fell for the third straight session amid persisting concerns over interest rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 262.94 points, or 0.93 percent, from Tuesday to 27,932.64. The broader Topix index was down 14.44 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,953.94. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and iron and steel issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 138.75-78 yen compared with 138.76-86 yen in New York and 138.45-47 yen in T...