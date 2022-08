Newsfrom Japan

Japan will raise its daily entry cap on arrivals to 50,000 from the current 20,000 from Sept. 7 in a further easing of strict COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday. The country will also resume accepting foreign tourists not on organized tours, Kishida told a press conference. So far, only those on package tours have been allowed in. The government plans to relax Japan's border controls further in line with other Group of Seven countries, he said.